Services set for Samuel McBride

WISTER – Samuel Ray McBride, 64, of Wister was born May 15, 1957 in Talihina to Wilmer “Sam” and Drucille (Ritter) McBride, and passed away Sept. 28, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau. Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.

Surviving family members are his wife, Sue; daughter, Shalonda Jones and husband Jim; sons, Jeremy McBride and wife Ashlee, Terry Carshall and wife Tiffany; grandchildren, Shawn Washington, II, Brian Jones, Caleb Jones, Ashlynn Jones; sisters, Pat Vinson, Sammie Thompson, Shirley Ford, Becky Maxwell; and brother, Tim McBride.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Drucille McBride sisters, Cynthia Holderfield, Gail Mayer, Neva Tackett; brothers, Mackey McBride and Ray McBride.

Everybody attending the service must wear a mask.