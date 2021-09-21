Services set for Robbie Priddy

TAHLEQUAH – Robert Matthew “Robbie” Priddy, 39, of Tahlequah, passed away Sept. 14, 2021 in Tahlequah, and was born April 30, 1982 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Jerry and Debra Raylene (Wharton) Priddy.

Services are 2 p.m. Friday at Evans Chapel in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating.

Survivors include his significant other, Jamerra Jones; son, Blake Priddy; stepson, Jimmy Jones, of Pocola; sisters Melissa Clark of Oilton OK, and Tiffany and Everette Foshee of Gore; brother, Dustin Priddy, of Sayer; grandmother, Sue Price, of Booneville, Arkansas; stepdad, Donnie Privett, of Muldrow; stepbrothers Leroy Privett of Muldrow and Bryan Privett of Pocola; and stepsisters Christy Gann of Muldrow, and Katerina Burcham of Midland, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Scott Clark; and grandparents, Ray Wharton, Lloyd Young, Marcell Johnson, Billy Johnson and William Priddy.

Pallbearers are Rick Garner, Jerry Wharton, Dwayne Moore, Ryan Steele, John Hale, David Kensey, Brandon Sullivan, Chuck Eastham and Joseph Condon.

Visitation is Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

