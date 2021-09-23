Services set for Phyllis Vaughn

POTEAU – Phyllis Vaughn, 81, of Poteau, passed away Tuesday in Oklahoma City, and was born Dec. 15, 1939 in Colony to Russell J and Naomi F. (Dunn) Chody.

Services are 2 p.m. Monday at Mt. View Baptist Church in Glendale with Tim Trent officiating. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery.

Survivors include her children Rebecca Wise and husband Mike of Moore, David Adkisson and wife Toni of Eufaula, Joel Adkisson and wife Candice of Sapulpa, James Vaughn and wife Kellie of Poteau, and Beverly Bain of Poteau; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, “Dickie” Lee Vaughn; her parents; two brothers and one sister; stepson, Mike Vaughn and granddaughter, Amy Kerr.

Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.