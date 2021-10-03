Services set for Phyllis Smith

Funeral services for Phyllis Gayle Smith, 75, are 2 p.m. Thursday at Fanshawe School. Burial is at the Fanshawe Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau, Oklahoma.

She was born Aug. 28, 1946 in Poteau to Paul and Bernie (Walts) Scroggins, and passed away Oct. 2, 2021 in Wister.

Surviving family members are her husband of 57 years, Gary Smith; sons Gary Smith and wife Terri, and Stanton Smith and wife Gail; grandchildren Chad Smith, Chance Smith. Chase Smith, Chandler James, Abby Laymon, Jennifer Fluman and Eric Robertson; and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Bernie Scroggins; and daughter Nola Gayle Robertson.

Pallbearers are Gary Smith, Stanton Smith, Chad Smith, Chase Smith, Eric Robertson and Reedis James.

Viewing is Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.