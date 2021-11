POTEAU – Services for Mattie Faye Odom are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating.

She was born May 10, 1934 in Poteau Henry Archie and Callie Wiley Odom, and passed away Nov. 14, 2021.

