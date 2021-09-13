Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Obits Poteau

Services set for Mary Brasher

ByCraig Hall

Sep 13, 2021
Brasher

POTEAU – Funeral services for Mary Kaye Brasher, 68, of Poteau, are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating.

Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

She passed away Sunday in Poteau, and was born March 25, 1953 in Bakersfield, California to Henry and Carmel (Boils) Griffith.

Survivors include her daughters Rhonda Rolf and Justin, Crystal Sitton and Barry, Jackie Rake and Matt; 13 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and sisters Lily Worley, Vina Jo Dunnigan and Barbara Terrill.

Pallbearers are Jerry Ludlow, Barry Sitton, Justin Samuels, Bob Bond, Michael Masters and Brandon Couch.

The family will be at the funeral home Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Obits Wister

Obituary for Billy Dolph II

Sep 13, 2021 Craig Hall
Obits Poteau

Death notice for Gary Jones

Sep 13, 2021 Craig Hall
Obits Spiro

Death notice for David Barbee

Sep 11, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Obits Poteau

Services set for Mary Brasher

Sep 13, 2021 Craig Hall
Obits Wister

Obituary for Billy Dolph II

Sep 13, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast

Sep 13, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Oregon, Iowa enter top 5 in AP poll

Sep 13, 2021 Craig Hall