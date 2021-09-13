Services set for Mary Brasher

POTEAU – Funeral services for Mary Kaye Brasher, 68, of Poteau, are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating.

Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

She passed away Sunday in Poteau, and was born March 25, 1953 in Bakersfield, California to Henry and Carmel (Boils) Griffith.

Survivors include her daughters Rhonda Rolf and Justin, Crystal Sitton and Barry, Jackie Rake and Matt; 13 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and sisters Lily Worley, Vina Jo Dunnigan and Barbara Terrill.

Pallbearers are Jerry Ludlow, Barry Sitton, Justin Samuels, Bob Bond, Michael Masters and Brandon Couch.

The family will be at the funeral home Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.