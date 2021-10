CAMERON – Graveside services for Margaret Ann Anderson, 71, of Cameron are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fair Hill Cemetery in Cameron. Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

She was born Feb. 12, 1950 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Richard and Ola (Caldwell) Prescott, and passed away Oct. 11, 2021 in Cameron.

