Services set for Larry Odom

POTEAU – Larry Doyle Odom, 72, of Poteau passed away Wednesday October 27, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born July 17, 1949 in Poteau to Henry and Rosa Lee (Caldwell) Odom.

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Covenant Assembly of God Church in Poteau with Rev. Keith Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Susie; sons and daughters-in-law Mike and Valerie Odom, Chris and Debra Odom; grandchildren Morgan, Dean, Aubrey, Carson, Hudson and Paxson Odom; sister, Henrietta Luttmer and husband Albert; brother Stanley Odom and wife Debbie; and his mother, Rosa Lee Odom.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Pallbearers are Bobby Hendricks, Jim Sommers, Eric Ladd, Eddie Fox, Steve Odom and Orville Hess.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.