Services set for Kimberly Gross

SPIRO – Memorial services for Kimberly Gross, 52, of Spiro are 3 p.m. Saturday at Eagle Lighthouse Tabernacle in Fort Smith, Arkansas with Pastor Frank Prater officiating.

Private viewing and burial will be held at a later date.

She was born Oct. 27, 1968 in Tulsa Oklahoma to Ronnie Wayne and Evey Charlene (Harp) Long and passed away Oct. 11, 2021 in Spiro.

Survivors include her mother, Charlene Southard; husband, William Gross; daughters Ashley Miller and husband Timothy, Patricia Gross, Rebecca Gross and Emily Carsten; sons William Gross and wife Jessica, Brandon Gross, Jacob Gross and wife Hailey; 10 grandchildren; sister, Ronda Barker; and brothers Timothy Allen and Chuck Long.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Chelsea Young; her father, Ronnie Long, and her step-father, Donald Southard.