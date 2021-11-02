Services set for Kenneth Moss Sr.

POTEAU – Memorial service for Kenneth Ray Moss, Sr., 66, of Poteau, is 2 p.m. Saturday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Raymond Skelton officiating.

He passed away Monday in Poteau, and was born July 15, 1955 in Bonanza, Arkansas to Elmer and Evelyn (Armstead) Moss.

Survivors include his wife, Andrea; children Teresa Nixon, Taunya Moss, Kenny Moss Jr., Corky Moss, Josh Moss and Faith Harness; siblings Marlene Tucker, James Moss and Jerry Moss; 14 grandchildren; and one great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Marlene Moss; son, Kenneth Lee Moss; adopted son, Michael Keeney.