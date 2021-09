BOKOSHE – Funeral service for Kathryn Ann Atkins, 66 of Bokoshe is 2 p.m. Thursday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, with Reverend Michael Monroe and Pastor Doyle Martin officiating.

Burial will follow at Old Bokoshe Cemetery, Oklahoma under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born Feb. 2, 1955 in Fairbanks, Alaska to Ernestine (Miller) Atkins and Leamon Atkins and passed away Sept. 11, 2021 in Bokoshe.