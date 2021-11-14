Services set for Katherine Benge

SPIRO – Funeral service for Katherine Elizabeth Benge, 92 of Spiro is 11 a.m. Monday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, with Pastor Will Harmon officiating. Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born April 28, 1929 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Ella (Loyd) Parker and Elmer Eugene Parker and passed away Nov. 9, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

