Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Services set for Johnny Potter

ByCraig Hall

Oct 24, 2021

POTEAU – Johnny Everett Potter, 63, of Poteau passed away Friday in Tulsa, and was born Oct. 16, 1958 in Poteau to James Edward and Laura Ruby (Arter) Potter.

Services are 2 p.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery.

Survivors include Imogene Odell; daughters Laura Potter, Stella Tate and Ron, Starlet Dye and Jimmy, Regina Brock and Joe, Krista Rogers and Tommy; son, Christopher Potter; mother, Ruby Potter; brothers Darrel, Kenny, Jimmy, Randy and Donnie Potter; and sisters Linda Martin, Ruby Joyce Yarnell, Lovenia Hiesler and Barbie Potter.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Potter; grandson, Steven Tyler Billy; sister, Beverly Potter; and brothers Ronnie and Harold Potter.

