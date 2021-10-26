Services set for Johnny Blevins

POTEAU – Johnny Lee Blevins, 73, of Poteau passed away Monday in Poteau, and was born Aug. 18, 1948 in Stigler to John and Elsie (Wilburton) Blevins.

Services are 10 a.m. Friday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Blevins; children Joy Hill and Randy Hill, Bobby Blevins, Jeannie and Frank Henry, Jan Carter and Johnny Lee Pitchford; grandchildren, Dustin, Dewayne, Allen Peek, Kaylene Hill, Mac Hill, Jessica Montez, Jimmy Pitchford, Megan Brown, Hayden Henry, Brandi Calyton, Kristina Deyo, Amber Carter and Kenny Bird; 37 great grandchildren; and sister, Corlis Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers Sonny and Norman.

Pallbearers are Dewayne, Dustin, Allen & Fred Peek, Justin Montez and Jimmy Pitchford.

Visitation is Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.