Services set for Joann Sykes

ByCraig Hall

Oct 29, 2021

POTEAU – Joann (Dusek) Sykes, 78, of Poteau passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 in Poteau. Joann was born April 3, 1943 to John Rudy and Oda (Cast) Dusek in Howe.

A private services will be held in Clarksville, Arkansas where Joann and her husband Frankie shall be interred beside their beloved son, Joey.

She was Lutheran.

Joann was retired from K-Mart Corp in Houston, Texas, after having worked as personnel director for many years.

Survivors include one daughter Rebecca and son in law, Aaron Boehme; three grandchildren, Jenna, Jentry and Jace Boehme of Heavener; two sisters Gladys Cloakey of Howe and Grace Dehart of Poteau; several nieces, nephews, and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joey; her parents; brother, Mickey; and her husband of 57 years, Frankie Claude Sykes; and her niece, Ann Carsello.

