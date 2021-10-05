Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Services set for Francis Nixon

ByCraig Hall

Oct 5, 2021
Nixon

POTEAU – Francis Wayne Nixon, 72, of Poteau, passed away Monday, after long-term effects of agent orange.

He was born Sept. 4, 1949 in Poteau to Walter Francis and Rosia Mae (Jones) Nixon. Memorial services are 2 p.m. Friday at Faith Community Church (Nazarene) in Poteau with Michael Davidson officiating.

He was a Vietnam War veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his children Loretta Jones and Lindsy Jones; and grandson, Layton Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Eddie Morrison and Don Morrison.

