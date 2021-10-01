Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Obits Poteau

Services set for Burell Shipman

ByCraig Hall

Oct 1, 2021
Shipman

POTEAU – Burell Lee Shipman, 88, of Poteau passed away Sept. 28 in Tulsa, and was born Oct. 11, 1932 in Summerfield to John and Maude (Hall) Shipman.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Summerfield Cemetery Pavilion with Jim Cook officiating,

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Brown-Shipman; his daughters Darla and Dana; sons, David and wife Gail, and Chad and wife Tanis; grandchildren Kristi, Jennifer, KayAnn, Matt Candace, Darce, Wesley, Lance and Chris; and several great grandchildren.

Visitation is Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Obits Poteau

Service set for Landy Carpenter

Sep 30, 2021 Craig Hall
Obits

Services planned for Curtis Seyler

Sep 30, 2021 Craig Hall
Others Panama Poteau

Foundation awards LeFlore County students scholarships

Sep 29, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Others

Drought makes September push

Oct 2, 2021 Craig Hall
Obits Poteau

Services set for Burell Shipman

Oct 1, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Daily blog 10-1-2021

Oct 1, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history 10-1-2021

Oct 1, 2021 Craig Hall