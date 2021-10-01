Services set for Burell Shipman

POTEAU – Burell Lee Shipman, 88, of Poteau passed away Sept. 28 in Tulsa, and was born Oct. 11, 1932 in Summerfield to John and Maude (Hall) Shipman.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Summerfield Cemetery Pavilion with Jim Cook officiating,

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Brown-Shipman; his daughters Darla and Dana; sons, David and wife Gail, and Chad and wife Tanis; grandchildren Kristi, Jennifer, KayAnn, Matt Candace, Darce, Wesley, Lance and Chris; and several great grandchildren.

Visitation is Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.