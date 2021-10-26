Services set for Bryan Gutierrez

Bryan Dewayne Gutierrez, 24, passed away Oct. 23, 2021 in Wheeling, West Virginia due to a car accident and was born June 17, 1997 in Poteau.Mass will be noon Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Poteau. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.

Survivors are his parents Gustavo and Olga Gutierrez; his brothers Jeremy and Chris Gutierrez; and sister Niky Gutierrez.

He was preceded in death by Antonio Gutierrez Rivera, Dolores Flores Sosa, Sherry Hornburger, Carlos Gutierrez Flores, Rosaliano Gutierrez Flores, Antonio Gutierrez Ortega and Takela Fashawn Hornburger.

Viewing is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with the rosary from 6 to 8 p.m.

Pallbearers are Jeremy, Chris, Ulises, Allan and Jiovanny Fragoso Gutierrez, Kevin Avila, Brandon Nava and Lake Banda.