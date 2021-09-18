Services set for Alice Thomas

FORT SMITH, Ark. – Alice Laverne McBride Thomas, 88 of Fort Smith Arkansas. passed away in her home Sept. 16, 2021, and was born Sept. 5, 1933 in Big Cedar to Tom and Lenora (Simmons) McBride.

Graveside services are Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Big Cedar Cemetery with Gene Robbins officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home in Fort Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant brother.

Pallbearers are Orville McBride, Sharon McBride, Phyllis Kester, Jim Putman, Vernon Davis, Eugene Davis and Roger Davis.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Home in Fort Smith.