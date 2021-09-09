Services planned for Teresa Stuckey

BOKOSHE – Teresa June Stuckey, 51, of Bokoshe, passed away Tuesday in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born Oct. 15, 1969 in Guthrie to Robert David and Elizabeth Ann (Shaw) Green.

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Southside Baptist Church in Poteau with Jim Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery

Survivors include her husband, Van; children Dallas Stuckey and Brandi Amen; grandchildren, Alexis, Brayden, Kadence and Luke Amen, MaeBelle, Ryker, Tate and Willow Stuckey; and mother and stepfather Elizabeth Whisman Edens and Jerry Edens.

She was preceded in death by her brother Robert and her father.

Pallbearers are Todd Peters, Nick Wann, Jeff Smith, Justin Barrix, Adam Hagelberger, Damon Minor. Honorary pallbearers are Dallas Stuckey, Brandon Amen, Jerry Edens and Brayden Amen.

The family will be at the funeral home Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.