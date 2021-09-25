Services planned for Robert Copeland

POTEAU – Funeral services for Robert (Cowboy) Douglas Copeland, 69, of Poteau is 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Rick Snyder officiating.

He was born May 29, 1952 in Bakersfield, California to William Henry and Lillie Mae (Armstrong) Copeland and passed away Sept. 23, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Surviving family members are his wife, Ruth Copeland; daughters Carolyn Knox, and Tracie Graves and husband Nicholas; a son, Mark Robinson and wife Annette; a brother, William Copeland; sisters Evelyn Herron, Victoria Wagner, Frances Breashears, and Bertha Copeland; eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son-in-law, Charles Knox.

Viewing is Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m.