Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Obits Poteau

Services planned for Robert Copeland

ByCraig Hall

Sep 25, 2021

POTEAU – Funeral services for Robert (Cowboy) Douglas Copeland, 69, of Poteau is 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Rick Snyder officiating.

He was born May 29, 1952 in Bakersfield, California to William Henry and Lillie Mae (Armstrong) Copeland and passed away Sept. 23, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Surviving family members are his wife, Ruth Copeland; daughters Carolyn Knox, and Tracie Graves and husband Nicholas; a son, Mark Robinson and wife Annette; a brother, William Copeland; sisters Evelyn Herron, Victoria Wagner, Frances Breashears, and Bertha Copeland; eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son-in-law, Charles Knox.

 

Viewing is Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Poteau Softball Sports

Poteau girls go 2-0 in tournament

Sep 24, 2021 Craig Hall
Obits

Services planned for Julie Heavener-Banuelos

Sep 23, 2021 Craig Hall
Obits Poteau

Services set for Phyllis Vaughn

Sep 23, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Obits Poteau

Services planned for Robert Copeland

Sep 25, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

OU opens Big 12 play vs. West Virginia

Sep 25, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

K-State visits Oklahoma State

Sep 25, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history for 9-25-2021

Sep 25, 2021 Craig Hall