Services planned for Patricia Shirey

Patricia Sacristan Shirey, 74, passed away Wednesday in Holt, Michigan, and was born April 5, 1947 in Manila, Philippines to Leonard and Anastasia Stout.

Services are Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Whitesboro Cemetery with Father Jim Caldwell officiating. Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

Surviving family members are her children, Wade, Donald, Leonora, Ron and wife Andrea, Felisa, Julie, Alan and husband John; 19 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; her brothers Junior and John; and sisters Felisa and Harling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Delia; her brother, Fred; her husbands; and Randall Burnia.

The family will greet friends Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

