Obits

Services planned for Julie Heavener-Banuelos

ByCraig Hall

Sep 23, 2021
Heavener

Julie Beth Heavener-Banuelos, 52, was born March 13, 1969 in Poteau to Joe Heavener and Betty (Gullick) Heavener-Miller, and passed away Sept. 19, 2021 in Poteau.

Memorial services are 1 p.m. Monday at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.

Survivors are her daughter, Marissa Heavener; sister, Sandra Craine; brothers David Heavener and Bobby Heavener; and partner, Salomon Banuelos.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Lisa Heavener.

By Craig Hall

