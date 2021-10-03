Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Services planned for John Spurgin

Oct 3, 2021

Funeral services for John Blane Spurgin, 85, of Shady Point, are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Phil McGehee officiating.

Interment will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.

He passed away Saturday, and was born Dec. 26, 1935 in Mena, Arkansas to Walter John and Connie (Sikes) Spurgin.

Survivors include his wife Addilee; daughter and son-in-law, Jan and David Scott of Van Buren, Arkansas; sisters and brothers-in-law Waletta Shepak of Bakersfield, California, Madge and Larry Pugh of Greenwood, Arkansas, Lila and Gerald Brewer, Donna and Larry Lay; brother and sister-in-law David and Linda Spurgin, all of Mena, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Darrel Ray Spurgin.

