Services planned for Jesse Fesperman

Services for Jesse Lee Fesperman, 78, of Rosharon, Texas are 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Bokoshe Methodist Church with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Old Bokoshe Cemetery.

He passed away Nov. 10, 2021 at his home in Rosharon, and was born Dec. 22, 1942 in Bokoshe to Raymond Leander and Etta Mae (Atkinson) Fesperman.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

