Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Obits

Services planned for Jesse Fesperman

ByCraig Hall

Nov 15, 2021

Services for Jesse Lee Fesperman, 78, of Rosharon, Texas are 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Bokoshe Methodist Church with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Old Bokoshe Cemetery. 

He passed away Nov. 10, 2021 at his home in Rosharon, and was born Dec. 22, 1942 in Bokoshe to Raymond Leander and Etta Mae (Atkinson) Fesperman.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get the best coverage of LeFlore County HERE.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Obits

Services set for Mattie Odom

Nov 15, 2021 Craig Hall
Obits

Services set for Katherine Benge

Nov 14, 2021 Craig Hall
Heavener Obits

Obituary for James Dehart

Nov 10, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Obits

Services planned for Jesse Fesperman

Nov 15, 2021 Craig Hall
Obits

Services set for Mattie Odom

Nov 15, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history 11-15-2021

Nov 15, 2021 Craig Hall
Basketball Sports

Nets beat Thunder 120-96

Nov 15, 2021 Craig Hall