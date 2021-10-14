Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Services planned for Jerry Carnahan

Oct 14, 2021

POTEAU – Funeral services for Jerry Carnahan, 30, of Poteau are 2 p.m. Monday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with Pastor Junior Phillips officiating.

Burial will follow in the Spiro City Cemetery under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born July 29, 1991 in Poteau to Ronald James and Angela Ruth (Smith) Carnahan and passed away Oct. 8, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Survivors include his parents Ronald and Angela Carnahan; sister Kristi Knight and husband Derrick; brother, Shawn Carnahan; and grandfather Jerry Smith and wife Ella.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Greta Ranten, Fred Carnahan, and Pansy Ruth Baxter.

Pallbearers are Michael Park, Jerry Kimble, Chase Hamby, James Tanton, Casey Robinson and Dalton Morris. Viewing hours are Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. with the family visiting with friends from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

 

