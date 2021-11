James Edward Hill, 81, was born Dec. 17, 1939 in Calhoun, and passed away Nov. 5, 2021.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bethel Lighthouse in Panama with Rev. Rick Goodin and Rev. Rick Stout officiating.

