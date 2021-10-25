Services planned for Harold Lovell

POCOLA – Harold Ray Lovell, 93, of Pocola passed away Saturday at Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born March 1, 1928 in Hackett, Arkansas to Oren and Aura (Roberts) Lovell.

Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Rev. Andy Pearcy officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Margie; daughters Debra Jones, Charlotte Nicholson and husband James; sons Douglas Lovell and wife Debbie, and Ronald Lovell and wife Linda; brother Kenneth Lovell and wife Marilyn; nine grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters Oneta and Juanita; and 10 siblings.

Pallbearers are Brian Nicholson, Chris Nicholson, Tim Lovell, Mason Lovell, Joseph Morgan and Justin Nowlin.

Visitation is Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Viewing hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.