Services planned for Earl Hargis

Graveside funeral services for Earl Hargis are 10 a.m. Friday at Perry Cemetery in Keota, with Reverend Tommie Parker officiating.

He was born June 3, 1955 in Phoenix, Arizona to Earl Benjamin and Ruby Marie (Adams) Hargis and passed away September 19, 2021 in Rogers, Arkansas.

Survivors include his daughters Cindy Harrison and husband John, and Crystal Wolfe; his mother, Ruby Hughes and husband Alford; and a brother, Wade Hargis and wife Jackie.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Davis) Hargis; father; one infant son, David Hargis, and one brother, Carl Hargis.

Viewing is Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma.