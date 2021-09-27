Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Services planned for Doris Mitchell

Craig Hall

Sep 27, 2021
Mitchell

Doris Mitchell, 96, passed away Sept. 18, 2021, and was born July 8, 1925 in Mason County, Illinois.

A graveside memorial service is 2 p.m. Thursday at the Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro

She is survived by two brothers John Fink (Barbara) and Jim Fink; son, Terry Hubbard (Cathy); daughter, Gayla Freeman (Ray); grandchildren; and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, E. Davis Mitchell; her sons, Frederick Mitchell, Davis Mitchell, and Terry Mitchell; great grandson, Jacob Freeman; parents, Floyd and Frances Fink; and two brothers, Joseph Fink and Walter Fink.

