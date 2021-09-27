Services planned for Doris Mitchell

Doris Mitchell, 96, passed away Sept. 18, 2021, and was born July 8, 1925 in Mason County, Illinois.

A graveside memorial service is 2 p.m. Thursday at the Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro

She is survived by two brothers John Fink (Barbara) and Jim Fink; son, Terry Hubbard (Cathy); daughter, Gayla Freeman (Ray); grandchildren; and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, E. Davis Mitchell; her sons, Frederick Mitchell, Davis Mitchell, and Terry Mitchell; great grandson, Jacob Freeman; parents, Floyd and Frances Fink; and two brothers, Joseph Fink and Walter Fink.