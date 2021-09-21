Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Services planned for Donna Hollingsworth

Sep 21, 2021
Hollingsworth

CAMERON – Donna Sue (Farrar) Hollingsworth, 70, of Cameron, passed away Saturday in Cameron, and was born April 8, 1951 in Poteau to Lenard and Mossie (Anderson) Farrar.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Liberty Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Travis Cook officiating. Interment to follow in the Greenhill Cemetery.

Survivors are her husband, Charles; son, Eric Hollingsworth of Moore; daughters Kyla Evans and husband Bryan of Muskogee, and Dara Hollingsworth of Ardmore; grandchildren James and Mary Sue Evans; sister Barbara Mackey of Cameron; and brothers Larry Farrar of Cameron, and Steve Farrar and wife D of Ketchum.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation is Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

