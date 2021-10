David J. McNair, 100, of Poteau, passed away Saturday in Poteau, and was born in Bauxite, Arkansas to D.J. and Mattie (Gracey) McNair on Sept. 18, 1921.

He was a veteran of World War II, serving as a medic in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by special friend, Jo Morris.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gertrude McNair; and daughter, Mary Kate Fox.

Memorial services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church in Poteau with Jim Perkin officiating.