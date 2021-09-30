Services planned for Curtis Seyler

FANSHAWE – Curtis Ray Seyler, 58, of Fanshawe, passed away Sept. 25, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born May 31, 1963 in Poteau to Omer and Kathryn (Carney) Seyler.

Services are 11 a.m. Friday at Ellis Chapel Church, Wister with Charlie Scott officiating. Survivors include his daughter Stephanie Brand and husband Collin; sons Dillan Seyler and Stephanie, and Travis Seyler; brother, Tracy Seyler; and grandchildren Karson, Champ, Abigayle, Kylynn and Lilyan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Robert.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.