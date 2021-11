POTEAU – Coy Ray Smedley, 86, of Poteau passed away Friday in Heavener, and was born Nov. 13, 1934 in Howe to Martin Luther & Flora (Reed) Smedley.

Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Poteau with Rev. Lester Lowry officiating. Interment will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.

