Services planned for Ann McCroskey

Funeral services for Ann McCroskey, 76, are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Reverend Daniel Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau, Oklahoma.

She was born March 15, 1945, in Bokoshe to Ida (Athey) Nye, and passed away Oct 10, 2021 in Wister.

Surviving family members are her daughters, Charlotte Schmidt and husband Mack, Jaclyn Meeh and husband John, Crystal Hensley and husband Allan; son Eddie McCroskey and wife Melissa; grandchildren Alex Schmidt, Angel Schmidt, Acelyn Fout, Addison McCroskey, Brenley McCroskey, Joel Meeh, Jonah Meeh, Cole Hensley, Bryar Hensley, Treven Ward and Nate Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie McCroskey; sister, Margaret Baker; brothers Frank Odgen and Charles Odgen; and son, Charles Lake McCroskey.

Pallbearers are Mack Schmidt, John Meeh, Allan Hensley, Cole Hensley, Eddie McCroskey and Richard Webster. Honorary pallbearers are Alex Schmidt, James Athey, Freddy McCroskey, Charlie McCroskey and A.V. Skinner.

Viewing is Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.