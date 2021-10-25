Service set for Tom Pipkins

POCOLA – Funeral service for Tom Pipkins, 86 of Pocola, is 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Evan & Miller Chapel in Pocola with Pastor Jason Krohn officiating. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born Nov. 12, 1934 in Pocola to Andy and Esta Alice (Gregory) Pipkins and passed away Oct. 24, 2021 in Spiro.

Survivors include his daughter Marsha Tucker and husband Wilson; his son Tim Pipkins and wife Judy; six grandchildren Ashley Michlitsch and husband Curtis, Tracy Snyder and husband Danny, Brandie Sosa and husband Daniel, Bradley Pipkins and wife Kayla, Bailey Rash and husband Cody, and Brooke Pipkins; six great grandchildren, two sisters Melba Large and Mary Welker; and five brothers Dave, Dan, Kenny, Gerald, and Aaron Pipkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ruth (Drummond) Pipkins; sister, Linda Pipkins; and brother, Gary Pipkins.

Pallbearers are Dave Pipkins, Dan Pipkins, Kenny Pipkins, Gerald Pipkins, Aaron Pipkins, and Andy Pipkins.

Viewing is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday with the family visiting with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pocola Chapel.

