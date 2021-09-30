Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Obits Poteau

Service set for Landy Carpenter

ByCraig Hall

Sep 30, 2021
Carpenter

POTEAU – Landy Ted Carpenter, 86, of Poteau, passed away Wednesday in Poteau, and was born April 5, 1935 in Wister to Ralph and Josephine (Dodd) Carpenter.

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Bennington Church. Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister.

Survivors include his wife, Tililie; daughters Sarah Gregory and husband Quentin, Maria Carpenter and Micheal Beebe, Cathi Carpenter, Sheila Brown and Shelley Brown; sons Michael Carpenter, Jeremiah Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Steve Brown and Pastor Hernandez; grandchildren Jeremiah Johnson, Camila and Valeria Hernandez, Kayllynn Carpenter, Beto, Braxton, Maddox, Mason and Hudson Johnson, Dakota “Taz” Maxwell  Kolbie Chronister, Brixlee Beebe, Sofia and Ryland Gregory and Lane “Gomer”Price; and great grandchildren, Carter and Emma Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Leonard and Rudolph; sisters Eaulene and Eunice; sons, Landy and Kevin; and grandson, Kasey Carpenter.

Pallbearers are Quentin Gregory, Beto Johnson, Pastor Hernandez, Dakota Maxwell, Michael Beebe, Ricky Stokes and Brandon Flanagan. Visitation is Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Obits

Services planned for Curtis Seyler

Sep 30, 2021 Craig Hall
Others Panama Poteau

Foundation awards LeFlore County students scholarships

Sep 29, 2021 Craig Hall
Obits Wister

Services set for Samuel McBride

Sep 29, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

News

Commissioners discuss redistricting

Sep 30, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Board approves new budget

Sep 30, 2021 Craig Hall
Others Wister

Wister students of the month for September

Sep 30, 2021 Craig Hall
Obits Poteau

Service set for Landy Carpenter

Sep 30, 2021 Craig Hall