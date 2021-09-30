Service set for Landy Carpenter

POTEAU – Landy Ted Carpenter, 86, of Poteau, passed away Wednesday in Poteau, and was born April 5, 1935 in Wister to Ralph and Josephine (Dodd) Carpenter.

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Bennington Church. Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister.

Survivors include his wife, Tililie; daughters Sarah Gregory and husband Quentin, Maria Carpenter and Micheal Beebe, Cathi Carpenter, Sheila Brown and Shelley Brown; sons Michael Carpenter, Jeremiah Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Steve Brown and Pastor Hernandez; grandchildren Jeremiah Johnson, Camila and Valeria Hernandez, Kayllynn Carpenter, Beto, Braxton, Maddox, Mason and Hudson Johnson, Dakota “Taz” Maxwell Kolbie Chronister, Brixlee Beebe, Sofia and Ryland Gregory and Lane “Gomer”Price; and great grandchildren, Carter and Emma Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Leonard and Rudolph; sisters Eaulene and Eunice; sons, Landy and Kevin; and grandson, Kasey Carpenter.

Pallbearers are Quentin Gregory, Beto Johnson, Pastor Hernandez, Dakota Maxwell, Michael Beebe, Ricky Stokes and Brandon Flanagan. Visitation is Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.