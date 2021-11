Lucille Hale Gregory, 97, passed away Nov. 1, 2021.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Friday at Vaughn Cemetery officiated by Phil McGehee. Interment will follow.

She is survived by a sister, Kathleen Hale and a son, Gordon and wife Ester; two grandsons Joshua Gregory, Ryan Gregory and wife Tina; and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arvil Gregory.