Service planned for Joni Ford

SPIRO – Funeral service for Joni Lynn Ford, 65 of Spiro are 10 a.m. Monday at Murray Spur Freewill Baptist Church in Spiro with Reverend C.L. Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Old Bokoshe Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born Dec. 18, 1955 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Maxine (Marrs) and John Johnson and passed away Sept. 10, 2021 in Spiro.

Survivors include her husband, Don Ford; son Chris Ford and wife Kim; and granddaughters Britney Ford and Megan Ford.

Viewing is Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The family will greet friends Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

