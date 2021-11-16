Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Service planned for John Copeland

ByCraig Hall

Nov 16, 2021

MALVERN, Ark. – Graveside service for John Harold Copeland, 91 of Malvern, Arkansas is 2 p.m. Thursday at Old Bokoshe Cemetery Pavilion with Reverend Vernon Stone officiating. Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born July 19, 1930 in Bokoshe to Katherine (Martin) Copeland and Lester Copeland and passed away Nov. 14, 2021 in Malvern, Arkansas.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

