Service planned for Etta Mathis

SPIRO – Funeral service for Etta Francis Mathis, 83 of Spiro is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Victory Worship Center in Spiro, with Pastor Jerry Kilgore and Reverend Bryan Fouts officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born Sept. 14, 1938 in Spiro to Ona Bell (Shehorn) Harper and Fred Lee Harper and passed away Oct. 31, 2021 in Spiro.

Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Sue Myers; sons Jimmie Mathis and Gary William Mathis; brothers Jerry Wayne Harper, Jr. Harper and Robert Harper; grandchildren Ashley Dawn Farmer, Tara Nicole Myers, Kara Nicole Myers, Chad William Mathis and wife LeAnn, Keely Jones and husband Michael, and Amber Thompson and husband Shane; great grandchildren; and great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Ona Bell Harper; husband, Dub Mathis; brothers Elmer J. Harper, David Jay Harper, Billy Don Harper and, Jewel Harper; sisters, Dorothy Lovell, Shirley Collins and Carol Evans.

Pallbearers are Chad Mathis, Landon Farmer, Logan Farmer, Michael Jones, Shane Thompson, Sergio Chaves and Greg Farmer.

Viewing is Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.