Service planned for Ed Gray





SPIRO – A memorial service for Ed Gray, 68, of Spiro is 2 p.m. Saturday at Haven Heights Baptist Church in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

He was born Aug. 2, 1953 in Midwest City to Howard Gray and Sue Steele and passed away Sept. 26, 2021 in Spiro.

He was a Navy veteran, serving his country for over 20 years.

Surviving family members are his wife Maria Gray; two daughters Randi Wells and husband Scott, and Kacee Loaiza; seven sons Brandon Gray, Jarod Gray, Ramon Valenzuela and wife Brenda, Javier Loaiza, Richard Lyall, Johnathan Lyall, and Christian Lyall and wife Tammy; 25 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three sisters Debbie Williams and husband Scott, Angie Blankenship and husband Bill, and Jo Gray; and one brother, Mike Shockley.

He was preceded death by his parents.

Viewing is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, with the family visiting with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.