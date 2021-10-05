Service planned for Dennis Harp

SHADY POINT – Graveside service for Dennis Ray Harp, 61 of Shady Point is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, with Reverend Jim Cook officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born Nov. 17, 1959 in Poteau to Iva (Qualls) Harp and Arthur Lee Harp, Sr. and passed away Sept. 25, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include his wife, Joy Jarie Harp, of the home; son, Danny Harp of Poteau; mom, Iva Harp of Poteau; and brother Lee Harp and wife Chaya of New Mexico;

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Lee Harp, Sr., brother, Paul E. Harp, and grandparents, Clay Qualls, Jewell Mayfield Qualls, Bill Harp and Eula Mae Harp.

Active pallbearers are Kirk Archey, Michael Davis, Steven Moss, John Robertson, Danny Lee Pettigrew and Alex Ramirez.