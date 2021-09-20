Senate review 9-17-2021

By Sen. GEORGE BURNS

As we enter into fall, things are ramping up at the Capitol with interim studies, which are in-depth discussions and presentations over a variety of topics that are of interest to Legislators across the state. Oftentimes, legislation is crafted from the findings of these studies, which bring together leaders and experts from their respective fields for meaningful discussions.

I recently hosted an interim study in the Senate Energy Committee about expanding our natural gas energy resources throughout Southeast Oklahoma. I was privileged to welcome Scott Williams, Western Farmers Electric Cooperative manager of government affairs and communications; David Sonntag, Western Farmers Electric Cooperative vice president of special projects; Michael Southard, Choctaw Nation Business and Economic Development director, and Jeff Applekamp, Enable Midstream Partners director of government relations, to share their expertise on this matter before members of the committee.

I’m hopeful that we could increase energy access in our area by installing a pipeline from the Antlers area stretching south to Hugo and traveling along Highway 70 to Idabel. This would allow Hugo, Fallon, Sawyer, Fort Towson, Swink, Valliant, Millerton, Garvin and Idabel access to a natural gas source. I appreciated the input of our expert panel during the study, and I’m planning to look further into this issue.

I’ve also continued my work on the Select Agencies Committee over the past few weeks. We visited with representatives from the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System and learned more about how they utilize their taxpayer dollars. Again, the Select Agencies Committee oversees the state agencies that don’t receive a direct appropriation from the Legislature, and our main job is to ensure these entities are using their dollars wisely.

The Department of Transportation also shared some exciting news recently. Oklahoma is now ranked seventh in the nation for the condition of our highway bridges. We were once near the bottom of the rankings – being as low as 49th in 2004. But thanks to bold leadership at the Capitol and critical investments in our infrastructure, we’ve been able to fix the vast majority of our bridges to ensure their safety and stability. Of the once 1,168 bridges that were ranked as structurally deficient, only 67 remain, and they are all either under current construction or scheduled to be fixed in ODOT’s eight-year plan.

In closing, I enjoyed attending the McCurtain County Fair earlier this month. It was an honor to support many of our 4-H and FFA members that work diligently with their projects throughout the year. If you’ve never attended the fair, I highly encourage you to. It’s a great event.

It’s an honor to serve you at our state Capitol. If you have any questions about legislation, or need assistance with an issue, please contact me by email at George.Burns@oksenate.gov or by phone at 405-521-5614.