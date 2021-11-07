Sanders, Oklahoma State top WVU

By JOHN RABY AP Sports Writer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — No. 11 Oklahoma State’s solid defense has become even more dominant of late.

The Cowboys have held consecutive opponents out of the end zone after piling up eight sacks and beating West Virginia 24-3 on Saturday.

Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 11 CFP) pushed around West Virginia’s offensive line all game. Linebacker Devin Harper and defensive end Brock Martin had two sacks apiece and linebacker Malcomb Rodriguez made nine tackles to increase his conference-leading total to 87.

The eight sacks were the most for Oklahoma State in a game since 2004.

