Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Football Sports

Sanders, Oklahoma State top WVU

ByCraig Hall

Nov 7, 2021 ,

By JOHN RABY AP Sports Writer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — No. 11 Oklahoma State’s solid defense has become even more dominant of late.

The Cowboys have held consecutive opponents out of the end zone after piling up eight sacks and beating West Virginia 24-3 on Saturday.

Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 11 CFP) pushed around West Virginia’s offensive line all game. Linebacker Devin Harper and defensive end Brock Martin had two sacks apiece and linebacker Malcomb Rodriguez made nine tackles to increase his conference-leading total to 87.

The eight sacks were the most for Oklahoma State in a game since 2004.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe and support a locally owned and operated newspaper HERE

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Football Sports

District standings after Week 10

Nov 7, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Cincinnati holds off Tulsa to improve to 9-0

Nov 7, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Three county teams make playoffs

Nov 6, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Others

Today in history 11-7-2021

Nov 7, 2021 Craig Hall
Obits

Services planned for James Hill

Nov 7, 2021 Craig Hall
Blast from the past Others

Blast from the past 11-7-2021

Nov 7, 2021 Craig Hall
Others Photo of the day

Photo of the day 11-6-2021

Nov 7, 2021 Craig Hall