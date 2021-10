Justin Rowton won the Ledger Week 7 pick-em by going 11-1 and winning by one game.

Austin Davis, Jesse Sutmiller, Jennifer Wright, Jonathon Sutmiller and Gerald Conway tied for second at 10-2.

Overall, Rowton is also leading at 62-21, two games ahead of Jonathon Sutmiller and Davis.

Play the Week 8 pick-em HERE.

Standings after week seven