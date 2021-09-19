Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

News Panama

Remains of soldier identified as Panama native

Sep 19, 2021
Korea

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier killed during the Korean War have been identified as a Panama native, according to the U.S. Army.

The remains are those of Sgt. Billy Rodgers of Panama, who was 19 when he disappeared on Dec. 2., 1950.

Rodgers was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 31st Regimental Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, which was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

The remains were returned to the U.S. by North Korea in 2018 and identified through evidence that included DNA testing, according to the Army.

Rodgers will be buried Sept. 27 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, according to the Army.

