Red Oak rallies past Poteau

:



POTEAU – Red Oak rallied to defeat Poteau, 9-3, in fast pitch softball Monday.

Poteau is 22-14 and hosts Panama Tuesday.

Annika Dill and Briley Bowman pitched for the Lady Pirates. Dill went three innings and gave up four hits and four runs, all earned, with a strikeout and four walks. Bowman went four innings and allowed four hits and five runs, none earned with two walks.

Dill homered and was 2-4 with two RBI and a run and Kail Chitwood doubled and went 1-2 with a RBI.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.