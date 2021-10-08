Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Record high forecast for Friday

ByCraig Hall

Oct 8, 2021
Mostly clear skies and hot Friday with the forecast calling for a new record-high for the date.

The high is forecast to be 93 degrees, with a low of 68 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:18 a.m. Sunset is at 6:52 p.m.

Thursday’s high was 88 with a low of 60.

Average temperatures for Oct. 8 are a high of 78, with a low of 68.

Current records for the date are a high of 90 in 1980. The record low was 37 in 1978.

On Oct. 8, 2020, the high was 82, with a low of 60.

By Craig Hall

