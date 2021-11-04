PVIA members discuss cleaning silt buildup

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Poteau Valley Improvement Authority board members discussed a project to clean silt buildup around the Wister Lake intake for the treatment plant at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Chairman Mick LaFevers said PVIA had gotten a bid for $148,000 to help build a road to the spot and clear the silt away.

However, LaFevers said, PVIA could rent a trackhoe for $15,000 a month for the work. He said the trackhoe also could be used to clean out the backwash lagoon, and he thought the cost would be less than $148,000.

He said PVIA Engineer David Wyatt would submit to the Corps of Engineers for approval this week.

Plant Manager James Morrison said issues with a pump led to problems with one of the intakes, but employees had fixed the problem.

He said a leak near Howe was repaired and the crew was working on cleaning the clarifiers.

LaFevers updated the board on his discussion with LeFlore County Commissioners on Monday requesting consideration for a share of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

He said he offered the commissioners three proposals: two new backwash lagoons, a lift station and a force main costing $1,473,900, a new clear well and distribution piping costing $3,748,000 and a sludge belt press costing $1,247,000.

LaFevers said he felt the projects qualified for ARPA funding because they deal with public health and infrastructure and would benefit most of the county.